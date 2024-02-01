Ad
Thousands of European farmers protested outside the European Parliament in Brussels over fair prices for their products (Photo: Paula Soler/EUobserver)

Farmers call for 'fair prices' and set fires in Brussels protest

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

Fair prices, less red tape and a longer lead-in time and more subsidies for the green transition were the demands of thousands of European farmers who protested outside the European Parliament on Thursday (1 February) — which saw fires set and police firing tear gas.

As EU leaders met for their summit in Brussels to discuss aid to Ukraine, around 1,300 tractors blocked the perimeter of the institutions and farmers held banners re...

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

