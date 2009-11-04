Poland urges EU meeting on Ukraine flu threat

Poland has asked the Swedish EU presidency to call an emergency session of EU health ministers to discuss help for Ukraine amid an explosive outbreak of flu.
"The character of this threat demands that rapid action be undertaken at the European Union level," Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk wrote this week to his Swedish counterpart, in a letter obtained by Reuters. "This will serve both the interests of Ukraine, and the EU itself."
Seventy one people have died in the past week i...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
