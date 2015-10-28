Ad
Captured Russian tank on show in Kiev (Photo: Christopher Bobyn)

Ukraine far from normal, despite EU-brokered ceasefire

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Myronivsky, Ukraine,
Kramatorsk; Myronivsky; Semenivka; Svitlodars: Few in Europe have heard of the minor towns on the Kiev-controlled side of the contact line in east Ukraine.

But events and feelings here bear import for the future of a conflict which is reshaping Europe’s post-Cold War security landscape.

Heavy fighting mostly stopped in September, following a new ceasefire deal, in Paris, between France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine.

The accord included decentralisation of power from Kiev ...

