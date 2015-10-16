Turkey demands €3bn on EU asylum crisis

EU leaders at a summit in Brussels endorsed a deal with Turkey to stem the flow of refugees amid new demands from Ankara for more money.

"We were able to reach an agreement this evening as regards the shape this action plan will take", European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker told reporters on Thursday (15 October).

It requires Syrian and other refugees in Turkey to remain in the country and prevent them from transiting into the EU.

EU Council chief Donald Tusk sa...