Ad
euobserver
New York Times investigation reveals the Greek government gave the company, Intellexa, licenses to sell Predator to Madagascar. (Photo: Luke Porter)

EU Commission silent on Greek spyware sale to Madagascar

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, London,

The EU Commission says it works closely with EU states on dual-use exports but will not comment on new revelations that Greece authorised the sale of spyware software to Madagascar.

"We do not comment on individual cases or exchanges we have with member states," a European Commission spokesperson, told reporters in Brussels on Friday (9 December).

The revelation, exposed in a

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

The Greek Watergate
Catalan spyware victims demand justice
Greek PM embroiled in spyware scandal
Phone spying scandal exposes 'impotent' Europe, says lead MEP
New York Times investigation reveals the Greek government gave the company, Intellexa, licenses to sell Predator to Madagascar. (Photo: Luke Porter)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections