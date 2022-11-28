Ad
Distruction of civilian targets in Ukraine. While war crimes can be tried by the International Criminal Court, the crime of aggression is more difficult (Photo: Alde)

Legal scholars: Prosecuting Putin 'legally problematic'

Ukraine
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Legal scholars argued on Monday (28 November) that, without the backing of the UN general assembly, it would be legally challenging to set up a tribunal to prosecute Russian aggression against Ukraine.

While the issue of setting up a tribunal will be discussed by EU member states in the next weeks (and possibly by EU leaders in mid-December,) with the EU Commission drawing up different options, legal scholars warn that "current law is not sufficient" to try Russia for the crime of aggr...

Ukraine

