Energy and Kosovo tension sets tone for EU-Russia summit

Several contentious issues will dominate an EU–Russia meeting in the Portuguese city of Mafra on Friday (26 October), including energy and Kosovo's future status, while an overdue new partnership agreement between the two sides looks likely to remain unresolved.

One of the main topics discussed during the meeting will be energy. The EU imports 25 percent of its oil and gas from Russia - a fact that has become a source of tension between the two sides as Moscow has in the past signalled ...