Ukraine disappointed with EU 'hypocrisy'

Ukraine is generally satisfied with the outcome of an EU-Ukraine summit that took place in Paris last month, but is disappointed the final political declaration failed to underline the country's European identity, Ukraine's deputy foreign minister, Kostyantyn Yeliseyev, said on Wednesday (22 October).

"In an open spirit, I would like to tell you my disappointment with the fact that the EU rejected the idea to recognise Ukraine as a state with a European identity," Mr Yeliseyev told a gr...