25 years on: what next for Euro-Mediterranean cooperation?

Last week, we brought together the 42 member states of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) at its fifth regional forum of foreign ministers - which is a special one as it happens 25 years after the launch of the Barcelona Process.\n \nIn 1995, the Barcelona Declaration was a strong political statement taking a clear commitment and aligning efforts to set the Euro-Mediterranean region on a path of peace, stability and prosperity.
In 2008, we s...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Josep Borrell is high representative for foreign affairs and security policy of the European Union. Ayman Safadi is foreign affairs minister of Jordan. Nasser Kamel is secretary-general of the Union for the Mediterranean.
Josep Borrell is high representative for foreign affairs and security policy of the European Union. Ayman Safadi is foreign affairs minister of Jordan. Nasser Kamel is secretary-general of the Union for the Mediterranean.