The week of the Tory long knives

Rarely has a week left the political landscape littered with so many corpses. Since last week’s fateful Brexit vote, Westminster has turned into Game of Thrones meets House of Cards.

Michael Gove’s dramatic destruction of Boris Johnson’s prime ministerial ambitions on Thursday was the final act in a week of brutal assassinations. David Cameron, George Osborne, and now Johnson, now find themselves all played out.

For the opposition Labour party, whose leader Jeremy Corbyn made it t...