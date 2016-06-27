Brexit nerves help traditional Spanish parties

Jitters about the turmoil to come from Brexit may have thrown Spain’s traditional parties a lifeline after a six-month political crisis.

In a general election held on Sunday (26 June) after the four main political parties failed to agree on a government following a first vote in December, the conservative Popular Party (PP) gained 33.0 percent of the vote.

The PP increased its number of seats in parliament to 137 from 123 in December. Even if it fell short again of the absolute ma...