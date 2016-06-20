Populist mayor takes Rome in setback for Renzi

Italy’s prime minister Matteo Renzi suffered a setback on Sunday (19 June) as his centre-left Democratic Party (PD) lost control of Rome and Turin to populist mayoral candidates.

Virginia Raggi, from the Five Star Movement (M5S), won two out of every three votes in the run-off against PD candidate Roberto Giachetti.

The 37-year old lawyer and local councillor is the first woman and the youngest in 100 years to claim the keys to Rome’s city hall.

Raggi won over voters disg...