Ad
euobserver
Mayor Virginia Raggi promised to open up a new era in the rule of Rome. (Photo: Virginia Raggi's official Twitter account)

Populist mayor takes Rome in setback for Renzi

EU Political
Regions & Cities
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Italy’s prime minister Matteo Renzi suffered a setback on Sunday (19 June) as his centre-left Democratic Party (PD) lost control of Rome and Turin to populist mayoral candidates.

Virginia Raggi, from the Five Star Movement (M5S), won two out of every three votes in the run-off against PD candidate Roberto Giachetti.

The 37-year old lawyer and local councillor is the first woman and the youngest in 100 years to claim the keys to Rome’s city hall.

Raggi won over voters disg...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalRegions & Cities

Related articles

Five Star candidate poised to become Rome's new mayor
Mayor Virginia Raggi promised to open up a new era in the rule of Rome. (Photo: Virginia Raggi's official Twitter account)

Tags

EU PoliticalRegions & Cities
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections