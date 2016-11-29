UK and Poland discuss post-Brexit workers' rights

The UK has told Poland its nationals can stay after Brexit if British nationals can stay in the EU. It also pledged to take a tough line on Russia.

“I have … reiterated my plan to guarantee the rights of Poles - and other Europeans - currently living in the UK so long as the rights of British citizens living across the EU are guaranteed”, British prime minister Theresa May told press after meeting her Polish counterpart, Beata Szydlo, in London on Monday (28 November).

May said s...