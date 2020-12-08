Ad
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell (r) (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU makes case for Turkey sanctions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU states have set the scene for imposing sanctions on Turkey at this week's summit.

"In several aspects, the situation has worsened," EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell told press after meeting EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday (7 December).

"Not only Greece and Cyprus, but all member states were very much aware of the need to assess carefully the situation with Turkey and, as I said, unhappily, we haven't seen much progress," he said.

Germany had tried to ma...

