Russia said it will again import EU vegetables at a summit on Friday (10 June), an event better-replaced by a video-conference or an exchange of position papers according to one commentator.

EU presidents Herman Van Rompuy and Jose Manuel Barroso took two separate planes to fly the 2,600 km from Brussels to Nizhny-Novgorod in an unusual move which cost the European Commission at least €55,000 extra.

In a sign of how afar apart the two sides are in terms of basic political values, ...