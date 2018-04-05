Ad
euobserver
Facebook estimated that the data of up to 87 million people worldwide 'may have been improperly shared' with the UK consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. A million of those were UK users (Photo: Anthony Quintano)

New EU privacy rules to benefit Facebook users globally

EU & the World
Digital
EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

New privacy rules coming into effect in the EU next month are "very positive", said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday (4 April) – announcing that they will have an effect beyond Europe.

He spoke to reporters via a conference call to discuss the various issues that have put the social networking giant in a bad light recently, like fake news and the use of data by Cambridge Analytica.

Zuckerberg rejected a story

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldDigitalEU Political

Related articles

Facebook and Twitter weak on protecting users, says EU
Facebook promises more privacy ahead of new EU rules
Germany pledges 'strict' laws after Facebook data breach
EU data chiefs rally behind UK over Cambridge Analytica
Facebook estimated that the data of up to 87 million people worldwide 'may have been improperly shared' with the UK consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. A million of those were UK users (Photo: Anthony Quintano)

Tags

EU & the WorldDigitalEU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections