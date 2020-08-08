EU wary of violence in Belarus election

EU states have voiced fear of violence during Belarus elections on Sunday (9 August), as president Aleksander Lukashenko seeks to maintain his third decade in power.

"We call on the Belarusian leadership to ... refrain from violence" and to "respect the will of the Belarusian people", the foreign ministers of France, Germany, and Poland said on Friday.

Lukashenko should "avoid using force against peaceful protesters", EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell also said.

