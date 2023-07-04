Ad
euobserver
Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó with Romanian foreign minister Luminița Odobescu at the EU Council in Brussels in June (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Hungary all-but drops objection to Sweden's Nato bid

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Hungary has all-but dropped its veto on Sweden's Nato entry, as Turkey also dials down rhetoric despite a Koran-burning scandal.

"If there's movement there [in Turkey's stance], then of course we'll keep the promise that Hungary won't delay any country in terms of [Nato] membership," Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó said via Facebook in Budapest on Tuesday (4 July).

Szijjártó added that he was in close touch with Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan, amid friendly ties...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Orbán: Ties with Sweden need to improve to join Nato
Religious minority abused at EU-funded centre in Turkey: witness
Hungary violated EU asylum law, rules top court
Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó with Romanian foreign minister Luminița Odobescu at the EU Council in Brussels in June (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections