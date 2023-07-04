Hungary all-but drops objection to Sweden's Nato bid

Hungary has all-but dropped its veto on Sweden's Nato entry, as Turkey also dials down rhetoric despite a Koran-burning scandal.

"If there's movement there [in Turkey's stance], then of course we'll keep the promise that Hungary won't delay any country in terms of [Nato] membership," Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó said via Facebook in Budapest on Tuesday (4 July).

Szijjártó added that he was in close touch with Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan, amid friendly ties...