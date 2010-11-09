Ukrainian spy-master invites MEPs to dinner

The head of the Ukrainian secret service, Valeriy Khoroshkovsky, is hosting a luxurious dinner for MEPs in Brussels as the country's new administration continues its campaign to legitimise itself in the eyes of the EU.
At a time of national austerity under IMF bail-out conditions, Kiev is sparing no expense on its public relations effort by inviting around 15 euro-deputies to dinner on Tuesday (9 November) in
