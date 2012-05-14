Ad
According to Nato, the compounds were a "staging base and military accommodation" for Gaddafi forces (Photo: Defence Images)

NGO says Nato under-reported civilian deaths in Libya

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Nato has not disclosed the full extent of civilian causalities during its seven-month bombing campaign over Libya last year, says a report released on Monday (14 May) by Human Rights Watch (HRW).

The campaigners found evidence that at least 72 people, including 20 women and 24 children, may have been unlawfully killed as Nato-guided missiles struck seven of eight alleged non-military targets.

HRW found no evidence of any Libyan military activity at seven of the eight sites they...

UK experts blame Nato for Libya refugee tragedy
