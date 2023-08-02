Why is Georgia strengthening relations with Moscow?

Georgian Dream continues to turn heads in the West, as the ruling party in Georgia seeks to strengthen ties with Russia.
Earlier this year, Russia lifted bans on direct flights from Russia to Georgia.
In addition, the Russian Federation abolished "long-standing visa requirements for Georgian nationals." These developments occur as the international community conti...
Mark Temnycky is a Ukrainian-American freelance journalist covering Eastern Europe and a non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center.
