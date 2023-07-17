EU-Latin America summit labeled 'historic', despite tension

After an eight year hiatus, the European Union is trying to revive its relationship with Latin American and Caribbean countries during the EU-CELAC summit on Monday and Tuesday (17 and 18 July).

During his opening remarks at the meeting in Brussels, EU Council president Charles Michel said that while the EU and Latin America are already "close trade and investment partners" there is "massive untapped potential" for both regions to be unlocked.

He also said the summit should help b...