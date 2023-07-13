Ad
EU Green Deal Chief Frans Timmermans debated the future of green legislation with MEPs on Wednesday (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Timmermans thanks climate activists for nature vote victory

by Wester van Gaal, Strasbourg,

Following a contentious vote earlier in the day that saw the nature restoration law pass in the European Parliament, MEPs in Strasbourg debated the future of the Green Deal on Wednesday (12 July).

Earlier, the effort by the conservative European People's Party (EPP) party leader Manfred Weber to block the law in parliament had narrowly failed.

Still, as Weber pointed out later, the legislation was severely watered down in...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

EU Green Deal Chief Frans Timmermans debated the future of green legislation with MEPs on Wednesday (Photo: Council of the European Union)

