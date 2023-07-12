Ad
euobserver
Europe's techno-borders: the artificial intelligence architecture for border surveillance has been continuously expanding over the last decades in an attempt to detect, deter and repel refugees and migrants (Photo: The U.S. Army)

The human cost of AI in EU-Africa's migration surveillance

Migration
Digital
Opinion
by Eva Baluganti, Brussels,

The ethical cost of Artificial Intelligence tools has triggered heated debates in the last few months. From chatbots to image generation software, advocates and detractors have been debating the technological pros and societal cons of the new technology.

In two recently-published reports, EuroMed Rights, Statewatch and independent researcher Antonella ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationDigitalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Eva Baluganti is migration officer at EuroMed Rights.

Related articles

The challenge of artificial intelligence
GPTChat could be 21st century Goethe's Sorcerer's Apprentice
EU keen to set global rules on artificial intelligence
Europe's techno-borders: the artificial intelligence architecture for border surveillance has been continuously expanding over the last decades in an attempt to detect, deter and repel refugees and migrants (Photo: The U.S. Army)

Tags

MigrationDigitalOpinion

Author Bio

Eva Baluganti is migration officer at EuroMed Rights.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections