EU needs to call emergency meeting on Sudan

'Little short of hell on earth' is how Kofi Annan once described the situation in Darfur. Ever since the brutal Sudanese government-led counter-insurgency began there in 2003, it has been the remarkable work of humanitarian aid agencies that has allowed the 2.7 million people displaced by the conflict some measure of hope, dignity and survival.

Last week the government of Sudan expelled 13 of those aid agencies. As a result the situation in Darfur is no longer 'little short of hell on...