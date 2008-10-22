Ad
The industry says documents of this type are easily misunderstood and misinterpreted. (Photo: www.freeimages.co.uk)

Media lift lid on secret reports on drug side-effects

by Brigitte Alfter, Marleen Teugels and Joop Bouma, Brussels,

Adverse reactions to medication is the fifth most common cause of death in hospitals according to the European Commission, but EU agencies and national governments have until now kept secret pharmaceutical companies' reports on side-effects.

The notes - known in the business as Periodic Safety Update Reports (PSURs) - are submitted regularly to national authorities and the European Medicines Agency in London.

The PSURs for example detail how doctors in various countries suspect th...

