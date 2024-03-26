EU's Gaza policy: boon for dictators, bad for democrats

EU leaders must snap out of their comfortable and self-soothing alternate reality. The EU's collective failure to adhere to international law and its own human rights commitments in Gaza has plunged the bloc's credibility, authority and global standing to an all-time low.
The reputational damage is far-reaching, long-term and probably irreversible.
It is impacting the EU's role and influence in the United Nations and in countries in the Global South.
Most significantly it ...
Shada Islam is an EUobserver columnist, and independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She has recently won the European Woman in Media award and the Media Career Award 2023 for her outstanding work and powerful voice on EU affairs and focus on building an inclusive Union of Equality.
