EU aims to use €3bn Russian windfall to aid Ukraine

EU leaders in Brussels this week will discuss how to use the approximately €3bn in annual profits from frozen Russian assets to buy ammunition and weapons for Ukraine.
Shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, G7 countries, the EU and Australia decided to freeze €260bn in Russian central bank assets, some €210bn of which are stored in Europe.
Two years on this money has accrued interest. EU member states in February agreed to use these profits to bolster the Ukrainian war ef...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
