Van Rompuy's 'egg' goes down badly at EU summit

EU Council head Herman Van Rompuy scored an own goal at the EU summit by putting forward plans for an expensive new headquarters at an inopportune moment.
Van Rompuy handed round a glossy brochure to EU leaders for the €240 million building during a dinner in Brussels on Thursday (23 June) devoted to a discussion about the threat of Greek bankruptcy and new austerity cuts.
The brochure itself for the new EU summit venue and Van Rompuy office complex is said to have cost €100,000 ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
