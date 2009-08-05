Georgia calls for EU help as tensions flare

Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili has called for EU and US help to prevent a renewal of fighting with Russia three days before the one year anniversary of the war.

"The latest [Russian army] manoeuvres are worrying. They refuse to respond to calls from European observers and unfortunately the media in Moscow are announcing a situation of imminent conflict," he told French radio station RTL on Tuesday (4 August).

"Despite all that, I am confident that Europe and the United St...