Portugal indicates China will continue financial support

Portugal's finance minister Fernando Teixeira dos Santos has indicated that China will continue to buy bonds from the eurozone member many investors believe could be the next in line for an EU-IMF bail-out.

"We took a big leap forward in terms of strengthening our relations at all levels, commercial and investment, and also in the area of financing," Mr Teixeira dos Santos said on Tuesday (14 December), according to Lusa, the Portuguese news agency.

Mr Teixeira dos Santos is in B...