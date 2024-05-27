'On death's door': British surgeon on working at Gaza hospital

Khaled Dawas, a British surgeon at University College London, places a small coloured diary on the table.
Last month, he had returned from a two-week rotation treating patients at the Al-Aqsa Hospital, in central Gaza.
"Each day I would record their names, what I did until the day I left...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.