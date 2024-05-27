Ad
Dr Khaled Dawas is a British surgeon, whose parents are Palestinian. He was part of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) emergency medical team deployment to Gaza. (Photo: Photo by Palm Media for the IRC)

'On death's door': British surgeon on working at Gaza hospital

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Khaled Dawas, a British surgeon at University College London, places a small coloured diary on the table.

Last month, he had returned from a two-week rotation treating patients at the Al-Aqsa Hospital, in central Gaza.

"Each day I would record their names, what I did until the day I left...

