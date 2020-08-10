Ad
euobserver
Asylum seekers disembark from France to reach the UK

UK asks military to stop Channel migrants

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The UK wants its military to ensure people seeking asylum never set foot in the country following a spike of boat arrivals from France.

Some 4,000 are said to have made the journey across the English Channel from France so far this year.

The issue has gripped the UK's Home Office with a sense of urgency in light of Brexit and its anti-migrant politics.

"The effect of Brexit may be ultimately to reduce UK control of migration, not increase it," said Steve Peers, a law profes...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

