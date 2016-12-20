Austria's far-right seals pact with Russia

A trip by the top leadership of Austria’s far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) to Moscow, to sign a five-year working agreement with the United Russia party of Russian president Vladimir Putin, has sparked a political firestorm back home.

The pact coincides with an extension of EU sanctions against Russia over its role in the Ukraine conflict, and widespread Western criticism of its support for Syrian forces as they ruthlessly retake the country’s northern city of Aleppo following years of c...