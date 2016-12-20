Ad
"We won’t allow anyone to forbid us from having foreign policy contacts and visiting the US, Russia, Israel, China and so on," said FPOe leader Hans-Christian Strache. (Photo: HC Strache)

Austria's far-right seals pact with Russia

by Anthony Mills, Vienna,

A trip by the top leadership of Austria’s far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) to Moscow, to sign a five-year working agreement with the United Russia party of Russian president Vladimir Putin, has sparked a political firestorm back home.

The pact coincides with an extension of EU sanctions against Russia over its role in the Ukraine conflict, and widespread Western criticism of its support for Syrian forces as they ruthlessly retake the country’s northern city of Aleppo following years of c...

