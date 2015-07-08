Ad
euobserver
Multinationals must shine a light on tax payments to governments, under new rules backed by MEPs (Photo: Mags_cat)

Multinationals must publish tax payments, MEPs say

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

MEPs have backed rules that would require multinationals to report their tax payments on a country-by-country basis.

Deputies in Strasbourg voted by a 556 votes to 67 margin on Wednesday (8 July) to approve plans to re-write the EU’s eight-year old Shareholders’ Rights Directive that would require listed companies to publicly report financial information, including profits and losses, tax payments, and public subsidies received on a country-by-county basis.\n \nThe parliament wants shar...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Multinationals must shine a light on tax payments to governments, under new rules backed by MEPs (Photo: Mags_cat)

