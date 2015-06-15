EU ministers back weaker data protection rules

Most justice ministers in Luxembourg on Monday (15 June) backed a 200-page bill that will have far reaching implications for businesses and the personal details of people they use to turn a profit.
The agreement means the Council, representing member states, can start talks with MEPs on a data protection bill launched three years ago by the European Commission.
But the ministerial text has not pleased everyone.
Austria rejected it over fears data protection standards would...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
