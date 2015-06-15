Ad
Triologue talks on the data protection bill kick off on 24 June (Photo: Tom Raftery)

EU ministers back weaker data protection rules

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Most justice ministers in Luxembourg on Monday (15 June) backed a 200-page bill that will have far reaching implications for businesses and the personal details of people they use to turn a profit.

The agreement means the Council, representing member states, can start talks with MEPs on a data protection bill launched three years ago by the European Commission.

But the ministerial text has not pleased everyone.

Austria rejected it over fears data protection standards would...

Data bill enters final leg of state-level talks
