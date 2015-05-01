Podemos party co-founder resigns

Juan-Carlos Monedero, one of the founders of Spain’s Podemos protest party, resigned on Thursday (30 April) over differences on strategy and policies ahead of next Autumn's general election.

"I presented my resignation to my friend Pablo. My friendship for someone so important and my commitment with Podemos remain firm," Monedero wrote on his Twitter account, referring to Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias.

A few hours earlier he had expressed his disappointment on Spanish politics and...