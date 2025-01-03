French and German ministers in Damascus on EU mission

The German and French foreign ministers have offered Syria's rulers "a new political beginning" in EU relations on a surprise trip to Damascus.
"We all realise that this will be a rocky road. My trip today with my French counterpart on behalf of the EU is a clear signal: a new political beginning between Europe and Syria, between Germany and Syria, is po...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
