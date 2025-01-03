Ad
euobserver
Palmyra, a Unesco World Heritage site in Syria, was partly destroyed by jihadist group Islamic State in 2015 (Photo: Alessandra Kocman)

French and German ministers in Damascus on EU mission

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The German and French foreign ministers have offered Syria's rulers "a new political beginning" in EU relations on a surprise trip to Damascus. 

"We all realise that this will be a rocky road. My trip today with my French counterpart on behalf of the EU is a clear signal: a new political beginning between Europe and Syria, between Germany and Syria, is po...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

