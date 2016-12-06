Ad
Barnier says he can't talk about a transitional period until he knows what the UK wants (Photo: European Commission)

Brexit deal must be done by October 2018, says EU negotiator

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

"Keep calm and negotiate," the European Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told Britons on Tuesday (6 December), during his first press conference on how he envisages talks with the UK.

The French former EU commissioner said he aimed to find an agreement on the UK's withdrawal from the European Union by the end of October 2018, if British prime minister Theresa May officially notifies the EU of the UK's wish to exit by the end of next March.

That would give enough time to ratify the...

