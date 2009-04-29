EU hesitates over potential Ukraine mission

A German-Polish proposal to send an EU-led diplomatic mission to Ukraine is unlikely to go forward before Ukraine's presidential elections, expected in October.

Germany and Poland in a joint letter to the Czech EU presidency on 23 April said the EU should try to repair relations between Ukraine's warring President Viktor Yushchenko and Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko to help the country bounce out of its economic crisis.

A "possible way to assist the country could be an EU missio...