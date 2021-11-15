Ad
euobserver
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell speaking by video-link to US secretary of state Antony Blinken (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Analysis

EU strategy hopeful of Russia detente

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia is "important" and should be "engaged" with despite its aggression, the EU is preparing to say in a landmark security document.

"Russia, the EU's largest neighbour, remains an important global actor who attempts to widen its geopolitical sphere of influence," the EU's draft 'Strategic Compass' said.

It was clear-eyed about Russia's threat to the EU since its "watershed" att...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAnalysis

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Nordic parliaments agree mutual defence on cyberattacks
Russia denigrates Nato by closing embassy
MEPs in Taiwan: 'You are not alone' against China
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell speaking by video-link to US secretary of state Antony Blinken (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU & the WorldAnalysis

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections