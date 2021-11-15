EU strategy hopeful of Russia detente

Russia is "important" and should be "engaged" with despite its aggression, the EU is preparing to say in a landmark security document.
"Russia, the EU's largest neighbour, remains an important global actor who attempts to widen its geopolitical sphere of influence," the EU's draft 'Strategic Compass' said.
It was clear-eyed about Russia's threat to the EU since its "watershed" att...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
