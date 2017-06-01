Juncker mauls Trump ahead of climate decision

European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker said US leader Donald Trump does not know what he is doing on climate ahead of Trump's decision on the Paris accord.

He said in Berlin on Wednesday (31 May) that Trump did not “fully understand” the Paris climate deal even though EU leaders tried to “explain” it to him “in clear, simple sentences” at a recent summit in Italy.

He also said it would take the US four years to exit the pact even if Trump announced the U-turn, as feared, on...