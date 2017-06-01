Ad
Juncker (l) spoke on a visit to Germany (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Juncker mauls Trump ahead of climate decision

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker said US leader Donald Trump does not know what he is doing on climate ahead of Trump's decision on the Paris accord.

He said in Berlin on Wednesday (31 May) that Trump did not “fully understand” the Paris climate deal even though EU leaders tried to “explain” it to him “in clear, simple sentences” at a recent summit in Italy.

He also said it would take the US four years to exit the pact even if Trump announced the U-turn, as feared, on...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Juncker keen to build EU 'bridge' to Trump
