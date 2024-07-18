Ad
"More assistance must be provided to countries such as Tunisia", prime minister Ahmed Hachani told the Trans-Mediterranean Migration Forum (TMMF) (Photo: International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies)

Tunisia and Libya press EU for more help to control migrants

EU & the World
Africa
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

North African leaders urged the EU to step up its funding and assistance for them to control migration from sub-Saharan Africa at a conference in Tripoli on Wednesday (17 July). 

"More assistance must be provided to countries such as Tunisia. The aid provided is insufficient to address the problem", Tuni...

