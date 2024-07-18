Tunisia and Libya press EU for more help to control migrants

North African leaders urged the EU to step up its funding and assistance for them to control migration from sub-Saharan Africa at a conference in Tripoli on Wednesday (17 July).
"More assistance must be provided to countries such as Tunisia. The aid provided is insufficient to address the problem", Tuni...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.