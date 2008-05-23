Ad
Around 2.5 million Burmese have been affected by the cyclone and are dependent on aid to survive (Photo: Nasa)

EU assembly seeks criminal trial for Burmese junta

EU & the World
by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

The European Parliament has suggested the Burmese junta should face international charges for crimes against humanity if generals continue to block foreign aid workers from distributing food and medicine to the 2.5 million people affected by a cyclone earlier this month.

In a resolution adopted on Thursday (22 May), the parliament said it "strongly condemns the unacceptably slow response to this grave humanitarian crisis by the Burmese authorities, which have put preservation of their o...

