euobserver
Over 4 million people have entered EU (Photo: Chris McGrath)

Open border with Ukraine is crime threat, France warns

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Foreign mobsters, illicit weapons, and drugs could enter the EU on the back of the Ukraine war posing a threat to law and order in the bloc.

"The heads of criminal organisations could take advantage of the situation to enter the Schengen area [an EU passport-free travel zone]," the French EU presidency warned in a memo last Thursday (31 March).

"The war is conducive to the circulation of weapons, some of which could enter the European Union to be used for criminal purposes," the ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Over 4 million people have entered EU (Photo: Chris McGrath)

