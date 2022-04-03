Open border with Ukraine is crime threat, France warns

Foreign mobsters, illicit weapons, and drugs could enter the EU on the back of the Ukraine war posing a threat to law and order in the bloc.

"The heads of criminal organisations could take advantage of the situation to enter the Schengen area [an EU passport-free travel zone]," the French EU presidency warned in a memo last Thursday (31 March).

"The war is conducive to the circulation of weapons, some of which could enter the European Union to be used for criminal purposes," the ...