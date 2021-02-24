Ad
euobserver
The new trade strategy of the European Commission is a sterile vision of neoliberalism shrouded in a green haze

Column

Why is new EU trade policy using WTO as a figleaf?

EU & the World
Green Economy
Opinion
by Jonathan Holslag, Brussels,

I consider a market the mirror of the morals of a society.

A productive market encourages workers and entrepreneurs to find innovative ways to express these ideals and to fulfil them.

Prosperity is about building a better society, preserving freedom to shape your future. A good market is constructed inside-out, from deep morals and identity, over entrepreneurship and guiding policies, to external trade.

The new trade strategy of the European Commission, however, continues...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen EconomyOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Jonathan Holslag teaches international politics at the Free University of Brussels.

Related articles

On Biden's China policy
What American decline means for Europe
US economic nationalism will be subtler - but it will persist
EU pushes WTO reform and Paris agenda in new trade plan
The new trade strategy of the European Commission is a sterile vision of neoliberalism shrouded in a green haze

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen EconomyOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Jonathan Holslag teaches international politics at the Free University of Brussels.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections