Why is new EU trade policy using WTO as a figleaf?

I consider a market the mirror of the morals of a society.
A productive market encourages workers and entrepreneurs to find innovative ways to express these ideals and to fulfil them.
Prosperity is about building a better society, preserving freedom to shape your future. A good market is constructed inside-out, from deep morals and identity, over entrepreneurship and guiding policies, to external trade.
The new trade strategy of the European Commission, however, continues...
Jonathan Holslag teaches international politics at the Free University of Brussels.
