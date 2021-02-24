Georgia is facing the abyss, and calls on EU for help

Georgia, once recognised as a bright pupil in the group of countries embraced by the EU's Eastern Partnership Initiative, is quickly turning into yet another failed attempt to transform the post-Soviet space into functioning democracy.
On Monday (22 February), the special forces stormed the headquarters of the United National Movement to arrest its newly-elected chairman, Nick Melia.
The move will deepen the political crisis un...
Salome Samadashvili is a former ambassador to the EU for Georgia, and an MP with the United National Movement party.
