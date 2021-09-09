Ad
euobserver
The Covid-19 pandemic has driven efforts to increase the EU's resilience, self-sufficiency and global leadership (Photo: Peter Teffer)

EU eyes four trends shaping next decades in new report

EU & the World
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The green and digital transition, together with the pressure on democracy and the shift in the shares of the global population and GDP, will shape the geopolitical world order in the coming decades, according to a new report released by the European Commission.

"While we cannot know what the future holds, a better understanding of key megatrends will enhance the EU's long-term capacity and freedom...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

EU & the World

euobserver

