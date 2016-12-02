Ad
Tusk said with Obama it was easier to formulate Western policy on Russia (Photo: Consillium)

Tusk: Trump poses risk for Western unity on Russia

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU Council chief Donald Tusk has warned that it will be harder to keep the West united against Russia with Donald Trump in the White House than it has been with Barack Obama.

"Keeping European unity towards Russia in the conflict with Ukraine, and more broadly also in global issues, was possible also thanks to the large support from President Obama," Tusk told Polish broadcaster TVN24.

"Today, I think that after the election and the victory of Donald Trump, it will be harder to b...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Tusk said with Obama it was easier to formulate Western policy on Russia (Photo: Consillium)

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

