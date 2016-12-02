Tusk: Trump poses risk for Western unity on Russia

EU Council chief Donald Tusk has warned that it will be harder to keep the West united against Russia with Donald Trump in the White House than it has been with Barack Obama.

"Keeping European unity towards Russia in the conflict with Ukraine, and more broadly also in global issues, was possible also thanks to the large support from President Obama," Tusk told Polish broadcaster TVN24.

"Today, I think that after the election and the victory of Donald Trump, it will be harder to b...