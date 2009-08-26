Israel keen for EU to end backing for NGO

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on European governments to end backing for an Israeli army veterans group which published a study about alleged abuses by soldiers in Gaza in January.
"They are breaking their silence about the only democracy in the Middle East that has an independent legal system and an investigative press that does not cease dealing with these issues," Mr Netanyahu told press while visiting the UK on Tuesday (25 August), Israeli newspaper Haaretz re...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.